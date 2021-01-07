Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 904.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $60.81. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,877. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94.

