Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NSC traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

