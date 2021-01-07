Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,274,304. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.