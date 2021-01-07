Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBIO. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

SBIO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,641. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $55.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

