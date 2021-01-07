Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.41. The company had a trading volume of 137,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,427. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.