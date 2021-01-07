Summit Financial Group Inc. Invests $252,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,051,584. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
