Summit Financial Group Inc. Invests $252,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,051,584. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

