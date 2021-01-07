Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.51. 1,298,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 845,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

