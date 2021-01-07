Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.45.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.