SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,487.24 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $211,315.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,122,737.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SunPower by 1,368.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.