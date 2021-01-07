Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $7.02. Sunworks shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 122,295 shares changing hands.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

