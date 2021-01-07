Super Zero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.58 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032531 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002856 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002676 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

