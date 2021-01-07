SuRo Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,477 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 221 put options.

SSSS stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -177.55%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 17,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $180,842.13. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,636.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

