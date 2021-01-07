Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00.

Shares of BE opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

