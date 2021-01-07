SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $440.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $325.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $415.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.61 and a 200-day moving average of $278.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $418.36.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,196,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.