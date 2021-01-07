Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $9,132.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00044327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00301355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.24 or 0.03053163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

