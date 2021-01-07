Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.57 ($130.08).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €107.15 ($126.06) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is €106.13 and its 200 day moving average is €110.05.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

