Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNPS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $249.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $263.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 198.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

