Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,661. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $501.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.