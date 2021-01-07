Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

TALO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Talos Energy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Talos Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

