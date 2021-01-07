Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) Trading Up 8.1%

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) shares rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.77 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). Approximately 9,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.45.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

