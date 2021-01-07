TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

TCF has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $754,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,395,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

