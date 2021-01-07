TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

