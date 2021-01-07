TD Securities Raises Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.65

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.65 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.53.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$491.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

