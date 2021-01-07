Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 122,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 95,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $395.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,870,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 74.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.