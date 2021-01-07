Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 122,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 95,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $395.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,870,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 74.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

