Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

