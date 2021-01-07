Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.65 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.30-10.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $368.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.41.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

