Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TEF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 731,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

