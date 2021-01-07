TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.56.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

T stock opened at C$26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.05. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.