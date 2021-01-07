Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

In other Tennant news, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,071,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.