TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and traded as low as $15.16. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 15,869 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.24.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

