Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $41.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $797.05. The stock had a trading volume of 873,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,749,750. The company has a market cap of $755.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,043.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

