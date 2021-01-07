Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.64.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $755.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.73. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $774.00. The stock has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,968.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock worth $89,452,832 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

