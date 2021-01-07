TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Up 5.8%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $15.57. 417,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 267,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFFP. ValuEngine cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $346.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $678,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.