Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Thales in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Thales alerts:

THLEF stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. Thales has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.