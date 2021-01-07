The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE) Shares Gap Down to $218.38

The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.38, but opened at $204.74. The Boeing Company (BOE.L) shares last traded at $207.85, with a volume of 2,872 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -27.08.

About The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

