The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine cut shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE BCO opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.08 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,818,000 after buying an additional 906,432 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $20,679,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 130.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 311,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after acquiring an additional 268,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 1,972.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 241,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

