The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $10.40. The Cato shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90.
The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $150.79 million during the quarter.
The Cato Company Profile (NYSE:CATO)
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
