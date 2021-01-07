The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $10.40. The Cato shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Get The Cato alerts:

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $150.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 15.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 753.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 425,685 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Company Profile (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.