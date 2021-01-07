The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $10.40. The Cato shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.79 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 17.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 200.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cato Company Profile (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

