The Chemours Company to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Chemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The Chemours has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

