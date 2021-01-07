The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

