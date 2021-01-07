The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $18.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MAXN stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

