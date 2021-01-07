The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBX. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

GBX stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747 in the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 774,488 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $9,209,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $4,202,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,381,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

