The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.
In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747 over the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
