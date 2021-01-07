The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747 over the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.