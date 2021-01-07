The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of The Gym Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.