The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 419,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,413,000 after acquiring an additional 49,167 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 72.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.88.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,760. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.12. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

