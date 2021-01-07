The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Joint from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of JYNT opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $411.68 million, a PE ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Joint by 137.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Joint during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

