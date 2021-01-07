The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,805. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $6,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $6,156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $7,558,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.