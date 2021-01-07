The Progressive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 56,778 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,272% compared to the average daily volume of 1,684 call options.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

PGR stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,852. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Progressive by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

