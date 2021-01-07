The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $250.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,895. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $218.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

