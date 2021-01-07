The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Colliers Securities

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Colliers Securities from $25.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHYF. BidaskClub raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

